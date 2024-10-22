Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook of KGEI FY2025 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

