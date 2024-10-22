Q2 Earnings Forecast for Dynatrace Issued By Wedbush

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.58, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after acquiring an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $158,369,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

