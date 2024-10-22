Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CFG

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE CFG opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.