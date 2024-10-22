What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for COF Q3 Earnings?

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $160.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

