Q1 Earnings Forecast for EPM Issued By Northland Capmk

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPM opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

