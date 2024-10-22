Zacks Research Comments on Newmont’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Newmont by 296.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,460,000 after buying an additional 1,088,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

