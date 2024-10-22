Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AM

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $15.08 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

