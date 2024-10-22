Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Allegion Q3 Earnings

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

