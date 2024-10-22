Zacks Research Has Negative View of Lam Research Q3 Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $72.84 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,530,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

