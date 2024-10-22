Seaport Res Ptn Has Strong Outlook for Citigroup Q3 Earnings

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after buying an additional 2,100,135 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,749.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

