Q2 Earnings Estimate for OKYO Pharma Issued By HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OKYO Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OKYO Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OKYO Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKYO opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. OKYO Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

