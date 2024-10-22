Wedbush Forecasts 8X8’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for 8X8 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 62.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 439,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 168,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in 8X8 by 73.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

