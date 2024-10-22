NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.69. 43,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 60,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.44.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of C$38.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.37 million. Analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

