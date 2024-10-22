Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.80 and last traded at C$36.80. 5,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.08.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.19.
