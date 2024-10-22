Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.