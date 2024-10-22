Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Jacob Forward ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Jacob Forward ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.