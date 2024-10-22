Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Jacob Forward ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.
Jacob Forward ETF Company Profile
The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jacob Forward ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.