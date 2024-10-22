CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 32,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 974,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
CareMax Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.51) by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.53 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 99.78% and a negative return on equity of 175.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -36.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
