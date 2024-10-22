CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 32,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 974,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.51) by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.53 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 99.78% and a negative return on equity of 175.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -36.97 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CareMax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMAX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.71% of CareMax as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

