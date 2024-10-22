Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 29.25 and last traded at 29.25. 13,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 10,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.39.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.26.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

