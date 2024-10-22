FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:RCI Issued By Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

