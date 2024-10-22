NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 407,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 202,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRXP. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.