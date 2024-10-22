Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Up 1,900% – What’s Next?

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.40 and last traded at 0.40. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.02.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 1,900.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.05.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

