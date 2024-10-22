Truist Financial Trims Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Target Price to $12.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

TGI stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.49.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

