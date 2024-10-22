Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,195 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

