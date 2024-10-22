Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $233.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.