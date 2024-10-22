AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.380-1.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.38-1.46 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.29. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $120.36 and a 1-year high of $169.65.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

