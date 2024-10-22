Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

