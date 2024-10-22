CBRE Group (CBRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. CBRE Group has set its FY24 guidance at $4.70-$4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

