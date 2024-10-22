Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.700-4.500 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SWK opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

