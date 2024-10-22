Republic Services (RSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY24 guidance at $6.15-$6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.150-6.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

