Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $619.36

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $619.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $22,265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,710,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $577.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $534.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.48. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

