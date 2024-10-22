The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 362,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

