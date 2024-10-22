The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.14.
A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 362,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CLX stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
