Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $73.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HAS opened at $71.94 on Friday. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

