Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $13.90

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.