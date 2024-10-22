Financial Survey: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turning Point Brands and Pyxus International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Brands $405.39 million 1.88 $38.46 million $2.42 17.75 Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.1% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Turning Point Brands and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Brands 11.36% 36.11% 9.84% Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Turning Point Brands and Pyxus International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Brands 0 0 2 1 3.33 Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Turning Point Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Pyxus International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, Durango, Trophy, and Wind River brands. Its Creative Distribution Solutions segment market and distribute other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. In addition, it markets and distributes cannabis accessories and tobacco products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

