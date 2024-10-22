Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $41.74

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halliburton Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,584 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.