Noble Financial Has Bearish Outlook for ARLP FY2024 Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

ARLP stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.