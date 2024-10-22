Wedbush Issues Optimistic Estimate for TCBI Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 425.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $866,100 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

