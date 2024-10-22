What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for OSBC Q4 Earnings?

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $733.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

