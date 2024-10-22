Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 2.5 %

CDDRF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

