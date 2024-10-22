Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

