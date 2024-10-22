Ventum Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$19.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Ventum Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.54.

Shares of LUN opened at C$14.33 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

