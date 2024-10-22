TD Securities Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$25.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.89.

Shares of MAG opened at C$24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$24.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

