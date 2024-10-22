WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

WNS stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

