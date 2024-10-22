Northland Capmk Has Negative View of Bit Digital Q4 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BTBT
Bit Digital Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BTBT opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,586,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 1,033,767 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 940,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.