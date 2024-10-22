Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of WGO opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

