Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:IPC Issued By Atb Cap Markets

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.25 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPC

International Petroleum Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.