Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.8 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.