Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter. Chemed has set its FY24 guidance at $23.55-23.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 23.550-23.800 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $600.58 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $502.64 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.19.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chemed

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,893.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

