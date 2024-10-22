Weatherford International (WFRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

