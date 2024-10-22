TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

